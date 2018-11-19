Jenelle Evans Defends David Eason’s Confederate Flag Pics Again & ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Furious

He caused outrage by posing with the Confederate Flag wrapped around him, but Jenelle Evans is happily standing by her man David Eason, yet again!

Jenelle Evans, 26, doesn’t care what people think about her husband David Eason proudly wrapping himself in the Confederate Flag. In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star is clapping back at fans who are slamming the 30-year-old for declaring on Nov. 18 that he’s going to plant his “flag in all 50 states.” The controversy began when David posted a series of photos of himself carrying or wearing the Confederate Flag while posing at the Grand Canyon National Park. Teen Mom fans then slammed Jenelle for commenting on the pics by writing, “Lmao you need to post that video.”

But, rather than back down and step away from the controversy, Jenelle dug her heels in on Twitter when a fan blasted them both. The person wrote, “That’s not our flag fyi. You live in the USA and our flag does not look like that. You are so unamerican!! Why don’t you guys move somewhere else because we don’t want that trash. You really NEED to read a REAL history book. GO TO COLLEGE GIRL You need it!!!!!” Jenelle wasn’t having it though. She fired back by tweeting, “Lmfao no one said it was the ‘American Flag’. You have no idea what this flag means to the southern people.”

Her husband David (who did post the video of himself with the Confederate Flag on Instagram on Nov. 19, by the way) has also tried to explain what the relic from the Civil War means for him. Forget about it representing the pro-slavery, Confederate states. David proudly argued that it’s not racist and that it’s part of his culture. When one Instagram follower asked him what the flag means to him, David wrote on Nov. 18, “It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kinda [sic] like when people fly at flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.” He added, “If someone thinks it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships… No concern there.”

Lmfao no one said it was the “American Flag”. You have no idea what this flag means to the southern people. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/5rVsgT4xvE — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 19, 2018

It’s not the first time that David has offended people with his views. On Aug. 29 he posted a homophobic pic on Instagram of a married couple. Across the illustration were the words, “It’s natural. It’s worked for thousands of years and you can make babies.” In the caption he added that he’s “proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck.” Fair to say that David is not afraid of controversy and neither is his wife.