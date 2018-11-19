Heather Locklear Placed On 2nd 5150 Hold In 5 Months: Therapist Found Her Having ‘Mental Breakdown’

Heather Locklear has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold for the second time since June, after her therapist ‘determined’ she was having a ‘mental breakdown.’ Here’s the breaking details.

Oh no! Heather Locklear, 57, has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after her therapist reportedly discovered the actress having a ‘mental breakdown,’ according to TMZ. On Sunday, Heather was at home when both her lawyer and her therapist realized she needed help and called 911 to get an EMT. The actress was taken to the hospital and there is no update on her current condition. The outlet claims there are reports that Heather assaulted her boyfriend, but they confirmed that the BF hadn’t been to her home in days. The site added that there was no alcohol or drugs involved, and the call to authorities was simply a health precaution.

Heather was first placed on a psychiatric hold in early June, when her mom called authorities when she threatened to kill herself. Then, she was arrested a week later after crashing her car while heavily intoxicated and then attacking a cop and an EMT who tried to calm her down. Then, six hours after bailing herself out, she was rushed to the hospital after allegedly overdosing. Then, a week later, she was back in the hospital after choking her mother and threatening to shoot herself. After her hospital stint, the Melrose Place star checked herself into a 5-day rehab facility, but left after only two days of treatment. On her way home from the detox center, Heather purchased a bottle of tequila and tried to drive off in her Porsche. Later than evening, police responded to a disturbance call at Heather’s home and when they tried to bring her in, she punched the officer in the face and kicked an EMT who was trying to strap her to a gurney. Most recently, the paramedic filed a lawsuit against the actress over the incident.

Heather’s multi-dollar mansion has been deemed a “hazard” by the Ventura County Fire Department, due to all of the altercations that have occurred at her home.