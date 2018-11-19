‘DWTS’: Grocery Store Joe Returns With Some Bachelor Nation Friends For An Epic Finale Performance

Joe Amabile was back on the dance floor for the ‘DWTS’ finale on Nov. 19 — and he brought some friends from Bachelor Nation along for the fun! The guys teamed up for a hilarious dance that totally got the crowd going!

Even though “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile didn’t make it to the Dancing With The Stars finale as a competitor, he still returned to the show along with the rest of season 27’s eliminated contestants for some fun on Nov. 19. Joe and his partner, Jenna Johnson, performed an encore routine during the live show, and they were joined by fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Dean Unglert, Wells Adams, Eric Bigger and Nick Viall, who competed on the show himself during season 24. The performance was fun and full of energy, and the audience absolutely loved it. Oh, and Jenna’s man, Val Chmerkovskiy, also joined the group for some shirtless fun!

Despite receiving pretty lows judges scores all season long, Joe made the Semi-Finals of DWTS thanks to the support of his fans. Unfortunately, he didn’t get enough votes to move onto the finale, but he looked to be having a blast all the same. Competing for the Mirror Ball this season is Bobby Bones/Sharna Burgess, Milo Manheim/Witney Carson, Alexis Ren/Alan Bersten and Evanna Lynch/Keo Motsepe. By the end of the live two-hour finale, the stars will have performed two more dances, and a winner will be named.

Joe was asked to be on Dancing With The Stars after becoming a fan favorite on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. He was eliminated on the very first night of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, but returned for Paradise after an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans. On BIP, he fell in love with Kendall Long, who has been supporting him all season long on DWTS.

Along with the Bachelor Nation dance, ABC revealed an exclusive first look at the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which stars Colton Underwood. The show will return in Jan. 2019.