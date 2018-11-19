Governors Awards Red Carpet: Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone & More Best Dressed Stars

There was major star power at the 2018 Governors Awards, with everyone from Amy Adams to Nicole Kidman wearing their Sunday best. See the most gorgeous outfits of the night below!

The Honorary Oscars, known as the Governors Awards, was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland center on Nov. 18. Though major stars were in attendance, none of them were up for any awards — this night is more about the behind-the-scenes talent. But nevertheless, those stars stunned, especially Danai Gurira in a gold sequin Vivienne Westwood and Emily Blunt in Dundas — a crop sequin crop top and long, fitted skirt. Both very fitting with the theme of the Oscars statue.

Amandla Stenberg wore a silver and black Celine halter dress — it was short, something you rarely see at an awards show, but was totally age-appropriate. Emma Stone wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with metallic straps and an embellished neckline. She looked amazing! Lady Gaga wore a voluminous black Valentino gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. Felicity Jones wore a stunning white Miu Miu satin gown with a black bow detail at the neck. Constance Wu wore a lovely blush georgette gown, also by by Miu Miu. It was low-cut and covered in crystal embroidery — stunning!

Amy Adams was pretty in pink, wearing a silk georgette pleated dress with belt by Schiaparelli. Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman wore a STUNNING, sparkling nude Rodarte dress with a sheer top and slightly flared skirt. Absolutely gorgeous. Lily Collins wore a gorgeous ball gown by Georges Chakra, featuring a black top and blue sequin skirt. Regina King wore a custom Jenny Packham gown with sheer top and full skirt. See all of the best red carpet moments in the gallery attached above!