Emily Blunt was surprised by the Backstreet Boys on ‘Ellen’ & together they joined forces to perform ‘I Want It That Way.’ Watch their epic six-part harmony here!

It’s 2018, and not only is Backstreet back (all right), but so is Mary Poppins. Emily Blunt, who will be flying through movie theaters with an umbrella as the titular nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, will be appearing on Ellen on Nov. 19. And as a guest on the show, she admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres that she’s still nervous about singing in public. She said, “I think it’s still not a natural thing for me. I find it very nerve-wracking to sing in front of people, for sure.” It was then that Ellen asked her to sing a song for the audience.

After admitting that she felt a bit “exposed” up at the microphone, Emily (and the rest of the audience) was shocked when Ellen said, “Well, what if we had the Backstreet Boys behind you?” That’s when all five of the boy band members walked out on stage. Then in perfect harmony, the six of them absolutely slayed “I Want It That Way” Seriously, get ready for all the chills in the world when you watch the video of their performance below!

And not only does Emily fit right into Julie Andrews‘ iconic role, she’s got Julie’s full support. “I admire her enormously. It’s just wonderful that she’s the new Poppins. It’s not a remake, it’s a brand new one, based on all the other stories,” Julie previously told HollywoodLife. “But, I wish her well because I admire her. I have met her, and I think she’s wonderful.”

