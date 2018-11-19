As the proud parents of three little ones, Elizabeth and her husband are now officially outnumbered! We’re wishing these two all the best — and all the sleep. Click here for details on their big news!

And baby makes five! Even though Elizabeth Smart, 30, and her husband Matthew Gilmour, 27, welcomed a little boy named James just over a year and a half ago, they’ve already added another baby to their brood. The kidnapping survivor gave birth on Nov. 19, and made the announcement with a sweet Instagram post. “So happy to welcome Olivia to our family,” she captioned the shot of her and her husband smiling with their newborn baby. The little one had a red beanie on and was cuddled up to her mom’s chest. Too cute! So not only does the couple now have two under two, which is a fearsome feat all in itself, but they’ve also got a toddler named Chloe.

But even though they’re outnumbered at this point, we bet they can handle the challenge! It’s when you have more babies than hands that you find yourself in a real pickle — right, Jon and Kate Gosselin? Besides, Elizabeth and Matthew seem nothing but happy about their arrival of their newborn. Just take a look at what Elizabeth said when she found out they were expecting! In her Instagram announcement, which featured a heartwarming sonogram picture, she wrote, “Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!!!” And TBH, if all of those exclamation points don’t signal some serious excitement, we don’t know what does!

Plus, judging by the sheer amount of photos she posts on social media with a kid on each arm, Elizabeth seems to be taking well to motherhood. It looks so good on her! She once said her kids were the “sheer definition of love,” and whether she’s hanging out with Chloe and James on beach trips or merry-go-round rides, she’s always got the biggest smile on her face.

Elizabeth first entered the spotlight at 14 when she was kidnapped out of her Salt Lake City home and held captive for nine months by a man named Brian David Mitchell, so it’s incredible to see her getting attention for positive stuff like this.

So here’s to baby number three and even more blessings in Elizabeth and Matthew’s life. We can’t say congratulations enough to them and their growing family!