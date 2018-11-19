‘DWTS’ Season 27 Finale: Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded Episode

The ‘DWTS’ season 27 finale has arrived! The 2-hour finale is going to be jam-packed from start to finish. Here’s everything you need to know to get prepped and ready for the final ballroom hurrah!

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale will air Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The finale is only one night this season instead of two, but ABC has a star-studded final episode planned for us all. It’s down to Milo Manheim, Bobby Bones, Evanna Lynch, and Alexis Ren. Who will take home the mirrorball trophy? Time will tell! Check out these 5 key facts about the season finale below!

1. The four finalists will perform twice. They’ll be doing a repeat performance and a freestyle. For the repeat performances, here’s what the couples will be performing: Alexis and Alan will perform a tango, Bobby and Sharna will perform a cha cha, Evanna and Keo will perform a tango, and Milo and Witney will perform a Charleston. The final four will do the repeat performance first and then perform the most anticipated dance of the season – the fan-favorite freestyle routine.

2. There will be some epic musical performances. Avril Lavigne, Robin Thicke, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, John Schneider, and Tinashe will perform. Avril will perform “Head Above Water” during Alex and Alan’s freestyle, and Robin will perform “Living In New York City” during Milo and Witney’s freestyle. Dan + Shay will sing their hit single “Speechless,” while Lauren will perform “You Say.” John will perform “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”

3. You’ll get a sneak peek of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor! During the finale, ABC will unveil a first look at season 23! The new season will premiere in Jan. 2019.

4. DWTS is going to turn up the heat with its finale. “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, who was eliminated during the semi-finals, will return for one final ballroom performance, alongside Bachelor Nation faves like Wells Adams, Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger, and Nick Viall.

5. There will be one epic opening. The DWTS finale begin with an epic parade opening number with the finalists and pros!