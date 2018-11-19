Denver Shooting: 1 Person Dead & At Least 3 People Injured In 2nd Gun Tragedy In A Day

Another gun tragedy has occurred on Nov. 19, this time in downtown Denver. We’ve got details about the mass shooting that’s left one person dead and at least three injured just hours after a shooting at a Chicago hospital.

What is going on? Just hours after a mass shooting occurred at a Chicago hospital, another one has happened in downtown Denver, CO. The incident happened late in the afternoon on Nov. 19, just three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. It left one person dead at the scene while three people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The Denver PD spokesman told reporters the crime scene that the three people taken to the hospital were in critical condition, but the department later tweeted that “The injuries suffered by the three victims transported to the hospital are believed to be non-life threatening.” The suspect in the shooting is still at large and is motive is not yet known.

Several eyewitnesses at the crime scene told local TV station CBS Denver that a man walked up to another man and got into an argument. Willie Salone told their reporter that one of the men then shot the other in the head then began shooting at other people. In video from the scene a white SUV can be seen with the back window shot out. It’s owner told CBS Denver that he works down the street and got a call about the shooting and when he got there found out that the bullet pierced his driver’s side head rest. He said he felt lucky to be alive since he wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting.

This tragedy occurred hours after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Chicago’s Mercy Hospital. “Four people were shot and two are dead, including the gunman,” local TV station ABC7 reported. Sources also told the news team that “one of the women, who was shot in the parking lot, was a doctor at Mercy Hospital reporting to work, and was shot by her former fiancé.”