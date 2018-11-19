Dan + Shay Give Stunning Performance Of ‘Speechless’ On ‘DWTS’ Season 27 Finale

The season 27 ‘DWTS’ finale was jam packed with epic performances, including one from country duo, Dan + Shay. The guys took to the dance floor to perform their new single, ‘Speechless,’ and it was stunning!

Dan + Shay hit the stage during the Dancing With The Stars finale on Nov. 19, and they had the audience hanging on their every word as they belted out their newest hit, “Speechless,” during the live show. The country duo performed while pros, Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev, danced a gorgeous routine to entertain the crowd. Sharna is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy with her partner, Bobby Bones, who is good friends with Dan + Shay through his career as a country radio morning show host.

Bobby has been the underdog story of this season. Despite never earning higher than a score of ‘8’ for any of his individual dances, Bobby’s fans have pushed him through week after week, helping him earn a spot in the finals. He and Sharna will be competing against Evanna Lynch/Keo Motsepe, Alexis Ren/Alan Bersten and Milo Manheim/Witney Carson. During the finale, all the duos are performing a repeat dance, along with the highly-anticipated freestyle dances. A winner will be named by the end of the two hour episode.

Meanwhile, it’s been quite a week for Dan + Shay. Five days before their DWTS performance, the guys attended the 2018 CMA Awards, where they performed “Speechless” and were nominated for FOUR awards. Unfortunately, they didn’t take any home, but they’ve certainly proven that they’re here to stay on the country music scene!

The guys are set to kick off a headlining tour with Chris Lane and Morgan Evans in 2019. Most of the dates are already sold out, so if you were loving this performance of “Speechless,” you better get your tickets ASAP!