Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Looking Hot In Red Mini Dresses

Forget floor-length gowns, these mini-dresses got it goin’ on. Your favorite celebs are reaching for red mini-dresses when getting dressed, and we’re loving this sexy trend!

These ladies are on fire. Red is the color of love, and we’re smitten with these scarlet colored dresses from our favorite stars in Hollywood. Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, and more stars are wearing the color this season, and looking incredibly sexy while doing so. The holidays are fast-approaching, but even before they deck the halls, celebrities are plucking red ensembles from their closets! Join us in taking a look at the stars who have been donning sexy red mini dresses.

Olivia stepped out in a red mini dress on Nov. 9, when she supported the launch event of Cointreau’s Designer Cocktail Series, and she blew us away with her tight-fitting look. The former Miss Universe rocked a strapless dress that was completely bedazzled, and she was quite literally shining bright! She looked sensational as she put on a leggy display, and letting her dress take center stage, the model wore minimalist accessories. She opted for small silver tiny hoops in her ears, and carried a tiny red clutch in her hand. The star chose to perfectly match her sandals with her dress, which featured a bright red hue.

This past summer, Emily captured our hearts when she donned a stunning red mini dress, paired with reflective Yeezy sneakers. Emily somehow made a simple tank dress, look daringly edgy, and it was all in the accessories! In addition to her street style kicks, she wore a pair of red frames on her face, adding even more flair to her look. “Red hot” is an expression for a reason, and Emily was the epitome of it!

Someone roll out the red carpet, because these ladies are looking like royalty in the sexy color! To see even more stars looking hot in red mini dresses, get to clicking through the gallery above!