Cassie Shares Heartbreaking Message Mourning Kim Porter 4 Days After Her Death

Cassie is absolutely heartbroken after the death of Kim Porter, & broke her silence on her tragic passing in a Nov. 19 Instagram post.

Cassie, 32, longtime girlfriend to Diddy, 49, has finally broken her silence on the death of Kim Porter. Although she claimed to have “No words,” Cassie shared an incredibly sweet and eye-opening message about Kim’s passing, and her feelings about it. “There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family,” she wrote, in a Nov. 19 Instagram post.

Cassie and Diddy may have broken up this past October, but the singer is proving she’s still there to support him, and his family, through this tough time. “I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy,” she also wrote. “Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too @callmepumpkin, @misahylton, Mama Combs & Grandpa Jake!! You all always have my love and support!! Love you @ladykp,” she added.

Kim passed away at home on Nov. 15, at the age of 47. Similar to Cassie, Kim was Diddy‘s longtime partner. She was also was the mother to three of his kids. TMZ reported that around noon on the day of her passing, paramedics were called to Kim’s Toluca Lake home and dispatch audio indicates she was suffering from cardiac arrest. The site reports that she had been suffering from pneumonia recently, but it’s unclear if that was the cause of her death.

Shortly after her passing, Kim’s rep told Page Six, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.” A source close to Diddy, who adopted Quincy when he was young, also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Diddy has remained close with Kim all of these years. He cared about her tremendously and sad and shocked is an understatement for how he’s feeling. Making sure his kids are okay through all of this is his top concern. He’s so heartbroken and devastated over this. His relationship with Kim was different than any of his other exes. They shared a very special connection and bond.”