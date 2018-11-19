It’s finally here! The video for BTS’ smash hit ‘Waste It On Me’ arrived on Nov. 19, & the star-studded cast includes a TON of your favorite actors!

BTS fans rejoice! The K-Pop group just released yet another music video, and it’s a star-studded party with a super recognizable cast. The band released their visual, for “Waste It On Me,” with Steve Aoki on Nov 19, and (sadly) the BTS guys aren’t featured in the clip – but fans are flipping over the stars that do show face in the video! Ross Butler, 28, from 13 Reasons Why makes an appearance at one point, as does the talented Ken Jeong, 49, who fans know from The Hangover, and Crazy Rich Asians!

Don’t worry though – Steve does show face a number of times through a visual, which features an ALL Asian cast! Other notable celeb cameos include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vincent Rodriguez III, and Westworld‘s Leonardo Nam. Together, the stars tell an epic story. The video’s story follows a nightclub waiter, who falls in love with a celebrity (played by Devon Aoki) and although it causes some trouble with her boyfriend, by the end of the clip, the star-studded cast all partake in a fun-filled night of karaoke together!

“It’s bigger than music, it represents a Korean band and one Asian-American DJ that can show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape,” Steve told PEOPLE of the song and video. “I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director,” he added. Be sure to watch the full video above!