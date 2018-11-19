‘DWTS’: Fans Left Absolutely Shocked After [SPOILER] Is Named Winner Of Season 27

The season 27 finale of ‘DWTS’ was easily the most shocking in the show’s history after [SPOILER] was named the winner on Nov. 19, and it left Twitter in an uproar over the results.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are officially the winners of Dancing With The Stars, despite receiving much lower judges scores than their finale competitors. Bobby has been a fan-favorite since week one, and his loyal supporters pulled through to help him get enough votes to secure that Mirror Ball trophy during the season 27 finale on Nov. 19. The radio show host himself was absolutely shocked when Tom Bergeron announced he had won, and Twitter immediately blew up about the controversial win.

Unfortunately, there was a lot of pretty hurtful tweets sent out to Bobby, with many calling this the “worst season” and “worst winner” ever. Clearly, he doesn’t need to listen to the talk from the haters, because he’ll always know it was his fans that gave him the win! Still, it’s hard to look back at the other three finalists, Milo Manheim, Alexis Ren and Evanna Lynch and not recognize that their caliber of dance was on another level. Bobby admitted time and time again that he knew he wasn’t the best dancer, but at the end of the day, this show is for the fans…and that truly worked in his favor.

“Milo and Witney were ROBBBBBED,” one person tweeted. Another added, “I love Bobby, but it’s not called ‘personality with the stars.'” Several also tweeted GIFs to show their flabbergasted reactions.

Milo should have won the Mirrorball trophy #DWTS pic.twitter.com/t2dA9Oqmt2 — Vitalia (@CNCOMixer27) November 20, 2018

This season is obviously proof that if you want your favorites to win in this competition, you have to vote for them! Joe Amabile (“Grocery Store Joe”) also made it to the Semi-Finals of this season based strictly on fan votes, as his judges scores were astronomically lower than those of his competitors. Plus, Juan Pablo Di Pace was eliminated before the Finals, despite the highest cumulative score of the season.

Needless to say, Bobby’s win has sent shockwaves across the DWTS audience, but that won’t take away the fact that they’re champions. Plus ,this is Sharna’s FIRST win as a pro, too! Congrats!