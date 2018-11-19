What could possibly improve one of Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ tour stops? A surprise appearance by Barack! Watch the epic footage of the former POTUS gifting his wife with flowers onstage!

When you look up the definition of “love,” there’s a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama next to it. The former first lady’s Becoming book tour has been an epic hit, but her November 17 stop in Washington, DC, was unlike anything else — thanks to a very special guest. Her husband, the former president, brought the auditorium down when he casually walked out on stage during her conversation with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in hand.

Michelle was deep in conversation with Barack’s former White House advisor, Valerie Jarrett, discussing her all-encompassing memoir, when the former president’s feet hit the stage and the entire arena erupted in glass-shattering screams. Barack jokingly compared it to “when Jay-Z comes out” during a Beyonce concert. Couldn’t have said it better ourselves! You can watch the full appearance in the video above (start at the 4:14 mark)! After gifting Michelle with the flowers, Barack stuck around to chat about her memoir, specifically his version of events in chapter 8. This is the chapter in which Michelle talks about them first meeting and falling in love.

“It’s true, I just kept on asking her out,” he said, even admitting that he offered to quit his job to be with her so there’d be no conflict of interest! “Here’s the main point I want to make: During that summer, even while she was pushing off and trying to set me up with some of her friends who I was not interested in at all…” Barack said. “The thing that I remember during that summer as we became friends, was she was one of a kind.

“I had that somebody who was that strong and that honest — somebody who I just felt was a rock, somebody who I knew at that point I would always be able to count on, and someone who that if she were the mother of my children I knew my children would turn out extraordinary.” In Becoming, Michelle also candidly spoke about the issues she and her husband faced throughout their marriage, just like any other married couple. They even went to couples counseling at one point. Barack also addressed this, saying, “There’s never been a point in which that core thing I saw ever wavered, where i was ever disappointed, or where I wasn’t completely in awe of her talent and gifts.” Swoon!