The Backstreet Boys shocked many of their fans when they hesitantly admitted to some unexpected past private moments in a hilarious game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Nov. 19.

The Backstreet Boys may have shared a little TMI when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 19! The pop group took part in a fun edition of the game “Never Have I Ever” during their appearance and they ended up revealing some pretty shocking secrets! Paddles that read “I HAVE” on one side and “I HAVE NOT” on the other were given to the five hunks, including Nick Carter, 38, Kevin Richardson, 47, Brian Littrell, 43, Howie Dorough, 45, and AJ McLean, 40, and Ellen got to work in asking some tough questions.

She first asked the guys if they ever hooked up with a groupie. Nick, AJ and Howie all used their paddles to confess they had while Kevin used his to confess he hadn’t. Brian, on the other hand, couldn’t decide which way to turn his paddle until the last second, when the other guys playfully called him out, and he ended up saying he had. Ellen’s next question was whether or not the guys had joined the mile high club, in other words, whether or not they had gotten intimate on a plane. This time, Nick, AJ and Howie revealed they had not while Kevin and Brian indeed had. “Tried. Failed miserably,” AJ amusingly said to explain his answer.

Ellen kept the cringeworthy questions going by asking if they had ever forgotten then name of a woman they fooled around with. Nick, AJ and Howie revealed they had and Ellen jokingly said, “That’s why you haven’t joined the mile high club.” The game went on with the question of whether or not the singers had ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person. AJ was the only one who once experienced the embarrassing mix-up. Next, Ellen asked whether they had ever “signed a fan’s boob”. All five unanimously agreed they had before Howie said “the craziest thing is when they want to get it autographed and they do a tattoo out of it.” Finally, Ellen asked the last question which was whether the guys had ever forgotten lyrics on stage. Nick was the only one who claimed he hadn’t and when the other guys teased him about not believing him, he simply said, “Point it out.”

After the entertaining game, the guys performed their hit song “I Want It That Way” with actress Emily Blunt.