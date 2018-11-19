Azealia Banks Slams Kim Kardashian For ‘Completely Ruining’ Kanye West In Wild New Rant

This tea is scorching hot. Azealia Banks went on a never-ending rant about Kanye West for being a ‘dummy,’ while also claiming that the ‘bloodsucking’ Kim Kardashian will leave him for being ‘hella f*cking embarrassing.’

At this point, Azealia Banks is known more for her online feuds than for her music, and the 27-year-old rapper stayed on brand on Nov. 18, tearing into Kanye West, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 38, in a series of texts posted to her Instagram Story. “lol kanye spilled hella tea to me about Kim kardashian then got shook once he realized she was going through his phone. The tea is hella juicy, I would love to spill it because his dumb a** tried to put me on three way with ne of his employees and set me up pretending like I was in the wrong for sending his dumb a** a heart emoji.”

“He tried to pretend like I was in love with him or some sh*t. I won’t spill the tea because I don’t want kris Jenner to have him killed,” Azealia concluded at the end of her first message. Oh, but there was so much more. “But I’m really sick of kanye and his shenanigans, He just does dumb sh*t on purpose for attention. No clue what kind of role model he is trying to be for his kids by being a messy c*nt. Truth is, Kim Kardashian ruined kanye West and won’t be done with him until she’s sucked the last drop of blood. He’s a cuckhold(sic) now. We won’t be getting the old kanye back ever. He is completely ruined. It’s sad, but he’s a grown ass man and needs to lie in the bed he made. I’m officially done with Kanye West.”

Now, that alone would be enough to raise some eyebrows. However, Azealia wasn’t done. In a series of thirty-plus videos post to her IG Story (which must have made her Uber driver really uncomfortable) Azealia went after Kanye. She went into more detail about the text rant, per The Shade Room, and she blasted Ye for trying to hang out with “rich white men” like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, saying like he’s trying to be their peers but these dude view him as “the black friend.”

“And the truth of the f*cking matter is, Kim Kardashian is absolutely going to leave you. She’s already f*cking gone. That b*tch is going to leave you,” Azealia said. “Like, you’re hella f*cking embarrassing, like. Say what you want to want about her, but some sense, I’m feeling bad for her because you’re just a dummy. You just be acting dumb just to act dumb. Like, how is that sexy? I’m sorry. If I was Kim Kardashian, I would f*ck Drake too.”

“You’re dead to me. You’re literally dead to me,” she said, finishing off the rant that somehow managed to top all the other feuds she’s fought this year in outrageousness. In 2018, Banks has taken aim at Cardi B, reignited her longstanding feud with Nicki Minaj, had a bizarre experience with Elon Musk and Grimes, while also getting threatened by Lana Del Rey (who had the tweet of the year with “I won’t not f*ck you the f*ck up. Period.”) Oh, and she has a new mixtape coming out…maybe. Fantasia II: The Second Wave was supposed to be out by now, but she cancelled its release after accusing Nick Cannon and Wildin’ Out of making “colorist jokes” about her, per Hot New Hip Hop. She has since said the mixtape’s going to be released anyway.