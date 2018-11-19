Ariana Grande Kisses Her ‘First Cousin’ In Silly Instagram Pic — See The Smooch

Meet the new Plastics! Ariana Grande kissed her best friend, Courtney Chipolone, in a funny new Instagram pic, citing one of the best ‘Mean Girls’ quotes EVER in the caption! See the cute pic!

Pete who? JK! Ariana Grande was just giving her best friend, Courtney Chipolone, a little peck on the lips during a silly, Mean Girls inspired night on the town together. The pic, which you can see below, is super funny. Ariana and Courtney are sharing the tender moment, while their friend, Alexa Luria, looks totally distraught. Ari captioned the pic, “yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin,” one of Mean Girls‘ most famous lines. She posted two more cute pics of the group, both captioned with Mean Girls quotes, too.

One said, “would u like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?” and the other, “i’m on an all carb diet GOD KAREN U ARE SO STooPID.” Ari reposted them on Twitter and wrote, “meet the plastics.” Mean Girls is a classic that should never be touched, but you know what? If they ever did do something blasphemous and remake it, we’d be down with Ariana Grande doing it.

Ariana’s really been killing it on Instagram lately. She shared a text message exchange she had with Halsey in her Instagram stories, and it was relatable AF. As you know, Ariana split with fiancé Pete Davidson last month, and Halsey recently went through (another) breakup with longtime boyfriend G-Eazy. Halsey wrote, “Honestly just happy it’s us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising… Attention world: we are no longer taking your s**t,” Ariana replied, “AT ALL.” If that isn’t solidarity, we don’t know what is!

Can Halsey please join Ariana’s girl gang? She’s already got three Plastics, but Halsey can totally be Cady. Get that woman a pink polo shirt ASAP!