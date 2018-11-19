Alexis Ren Gushes That She ‘Found Love’ With Alan Bersten During ‘DWTS’ Finale

Sparks have been flying for Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten all season long on ‘DWTS,’ and she admitted during the Nov. 19 finale that she ‘found love’ with him on the show. OMG!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are one of four couples competing for the Mirror Ball trophy on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, and their chemistry was on a whole other level during the Nov. 19 finale. A romance has been brewing between these two for weeks now, and they proved that they’re even more serious than we thought! “So much of my growth this season has come from Alan,” Alexis raved before taking the floor to perform an Argentine Tango. “He has pushed me to believe in myself. It’s so much fun to dance with someone you have a connection with. We communicate, not just through our steps and movements, but with our hearts, too. I really found love. I’ve never felt better. Because of this journey, I know myself better than I ever have.”

The DWTS judges first pointed out the insane spark between Alexis and Alan about midway through the season in October. Then, during the pair’s pre-taped package from the Oct. 29 Halloween episode, Alexis admitted to Alan that she was “catching feelings” for him. Alan didn’t reciprocate at the time, but the next week he let her know that he was feeling the same way. During that pre-taped package, they even shared their first kiss! This surely isn’t the first time there’s been a DWTS romance between partners, but this one definitely seems like it could last even after filming ends!

Alexis ended things with her boyfriend at the beginning of this season of DWTS. She was living with him in Hawaii after several months of dating before the split. However, since she plans to move to Los Angeles full time after Dancing With The Stars, she decided to end things, according to The Blast.

Although many DWTS showmances fizzle out after the season ends, one pro/celeb couple has stood the test of time: Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson! The two were partnered together during season 20, and started dating after the show ended. They got engaged in Feb. 2016, and tied the knot in July of that year. Kym gave birth to the couple’s twins, Hudson and Haven, in April 2018.