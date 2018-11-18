‘DWTS: Juniors’: Witney Carson Reveals How Akash & Kamri Taught Her To ‘Enjoy The Moment’

Witney Carson dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how being a mentor to the kids on ‘DWTS: Juniors’ has helped her grow as an adult. Check it out here!

Season one of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors is well underway, and Spelling Bee champion, Akash Vukoti and his partner, Kamri Peterson, are still in the running for the Mirror Ball trophy! The adorable duo are being mentored by DWTS veteran and pro dancer, Witney Carson, this season, but even though she’s the teacher, she admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s Akash and Kamri who’ve taught her a thing or two!

“I really learned how to enjoy the moment a little bit more,” Witney explained. “I think I really get caught up with the adult season and how it’s all about competition, but with them, it’s more about fun and enjoying life. So I definitely enjoyed that!” Witney went onto explain how different the atmosphere is on Juniors than the regular season of DWTS. “They were so supportive of one another,” she gushed. “In the adult competition, we’re like, ‘You’re going down!’ and we have some trash talk. But these kids are like, ‘Yes! Go! You’re amazing!’ They are so supportive and the energy is so cool. I love it!”

Of course, Witney is still in the running for the “adults” Mirror Ball trophy, too. She and her partner, Milo Manheim, are going up against Evanna Lynch/Keo Motsepe, Bobby Bones/Sharna Burgess and Alexis Ren/Alan Bersten in the finals on Nov. 19!

As for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, Akash is one of six competitors let vying for the trophy. He’s competing against Mackenzie Ziegler, Miles Brown, Sky Brown, Ariana Greenblatt and Mandla Morris. The show airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.