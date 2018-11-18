Travis Scott Showers Stormi With Kisses In Sweet Pics After He Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Wife’ Onstage

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Nov. 17 to share two adorable pics of Travis Scott cuddling their nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster as well as a video of the rapper calling her his ‘beautiful wife’ during his concert.

Kylie Jenner, 21, proved how much of a doting dad Travis Scott, 26, is when she took to Instagram to share two adorable black and white pics of him holding and kissing their nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster on Nov. 17. “only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you 🖤,” Kylie captioned the pic. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians also shared a video of the rapper calling her his “wife” when he gave her a shout-out on stage. “my beautiful wife… she came out… and my beautiful daughter.. she’s here too… I love you all so much,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Kylie and Stormi have joined Travis on the road for his successful Astroworld tour and the new mom seems to be enjoying every minute of it. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kylie is thrilled with how her baby girl is adjusting to life on the road and she loves being there for her love, Travis. “Even though it’s always pretty hectic on tour, Kylie and Travis have managed to get into their own kind of routine, which is really important as they have Stormi with them,” the source said. ‘Kylie is enjoying being on tour a lot more than she thought she would, and she’s getting a kick out of playing ‘wifey’ to Travis.”

In addition to spending time with her beau and sweet daughter on the road, Kylie’s gearing up for the release of a holiday collection of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The reality star shared a promo pic of herself sitting in snow on Nov. 13 to announce the new collection. “My 3rd annual HOLIDAY COLLECTION is around the corner… thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed ❄️ #November19th stay tuned on my stories for the reveal!,” she captioned the pic.

It’s great to see Kylie keeping busy with her family and her successful career. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for her fans in the future with her makeup collection and more!