Scrubs Cast Has An Epic Reunion & Fans Freak Out: ‘Bring The Show Back!’

Donald Faison took to Instagram on Nov. 17 to share an incredible pic of himself posing backstage at the Vulture Festival with his former ‘Scrubs’ cast mates and fans couldn’t contain their excitement!

Scrubs is back! Well, sort of. Donald Faison, 44, gave fans of the show a huge wave of nostalgia when he took to Instagram on Nov. 17 to post an epic reunion pic that featured many of the former cast members posing backstage after getting together for a panel at the Vulture Festival. “Got the gang back together…,” Donald captioned the pic, which included him with the show’s creator Bill Lawrence as well as Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Christa Miller, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley.

It didn’t take long for fans of the show to respond in ways that reflected their excitement. “Aweeee im gunna cry,” one emotional fan wrote. “Best show ever,” another said. Some even expressed their hope for a revival of the show. “So awesome! Bring the show back! You guys could do like a senior center Scrubs,” one fan suggested. “Can you guys just please start another scrubs? 🙄…… seriously… it’s been too long already! ❤️❤️❤️,” another asked.

Although fans of the popular series clearly miss the laughs the episodes would bring, sadly, it doesn’t look like a revival or even a reboot will be in the works anytime soon. However, the show could still turn into something different, like a mini movie! “I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]…it was the best time in my life,” Bill said at the Vulture Festival when asked if he’s thinking of putting the show back on the air. “But “sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab. “If we ever do it, we’ll do it as a short little movie or something else. I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event].”

We would love to see more of Scrubs in any form Bill is willing to give us! The cast is clearly still close so anything is possible!