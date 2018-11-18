And just like that, Russell and his wife Nina are outnumbered! The couple added twin girls to their brood and they are TWO cute. We’ve got all the details on their exciting news!

The more the merrier, right? Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook, 29, and Nina Westbrook welcomed their son Noah back in 2017 — and now they’ve got two more! That’s right, the NBA player and his wife had twin daughters on Nov. 17, according to Russell’s sweet Instagram post. They announced that they were expecting little ladies in a YouTube video in September with Nina casually dropping the bomb during a discussion on their toddler’s relationship with their dog. Russell followed up with the sweetest statement. “Having two girls is exciting in itself, but being able to be blessed and have more children is a complete honor,” he said. Aw!

These two are fantastic parents, and we can’t wait to watch them juggle three little ones. How cute is their brood going to look sitting courtside at Russell’s games? Even though he’s on the road a lot, the NBA player has made parenting a priority. “He’s very hands on,” Nina said in their announcement video. “He probably does more than I do when he’s around. He wakes up early, stays up late, puts noah to bed. He makes sure to really emphasize spending that time with him.”

That’s what we like to hear! Especially since Russell echoed that sweet sentiment with, “Thats the most important part to me, to make sure being a father, a husband and a family man is more important than being anything else.”

So if you thought that Russell was talented on the basketball court, he’s made it clear that he’s super skilled at home as well. We can’t say congratulations to him and Nina enough!