RBG Breakdances In Rap Celebrating Her Badass Career On ‘SNL’: ‘Broken Ribs Can’t Stop Her’

RBG got a whole lot of love on ‘SNL’ & received her own rap praising her badass career! Watch the hilarious sketch right here!

Oh, this is gonna be your new anthem! SNL gifted us all with a new banger, a rap that was all about the notorious RBG. In the song aptly titled “Live For Ginsberg”, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rap, “Broken ribs can’t stop her, she eat that sh*t for lunch!” Throughout the sketch, RBG throws shade at her fellow Supreme Court Justices, punches some frozen meat, and breakdances. A. Lot. Needless to say, even without words, Kate Middleton steals the show as the titan of the Supreme Court. Watch the hilarious sketch below!

Of course, one of our favorite viral sketches from this past season involved a returning character. That’s right, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as the ever-hilarious alien abductee lady. However, this time she was discussing a ghost named Toby that looked like “if Danny DeVito got flattened by a train.” Needless to say, Toby was a very, very weird ghost.

Another stand-out sketch from last week involved none other than Lil Wayne and Future. The two of them rapped about loving “with permission.” Lil Wayne went on to rap that “respect is the game, and booty is the scrimmage / and I play good defense if that booty get offended / Love that booty tender, never get aggressive / That booty got insurance, that booty is progressive.”

