Olivia Culpo Sparkles In Tiniest Mini Dress Yet At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Party – See Her Leggiest Looks

Olivia Culpo dazzled when she stepped out looking gorgeous in a sparkly mini dress for a ‘Sports Illustrated’ party in Miami on Nov. 17. We’re spotlighting some of her sexiest leg-flaunting pics here.

Olivia Culpo, 26, reminded us why she’s a successful model when she stepped out in Miami, FL on Nov. 17 looking absolutely breathtaking in a sparkly mini dress. The brunette beauty was attending a star-studded Sports Illustrated party when she turned heads with her fashion choice, which helped her show off her long legs. Although Olivia looked flawless, she poked fun at herself when she took to social media to share a funny video of herself struggling to sit down in the dress which she claimed was too tight.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has turned heads in sexy mini dresses or skirts that bare her long legs. This past month alone, the stunning looker has worn fashion choices that git her amazingly well. Earlier in the day on Nov. 17, before she attended Sports Illustrated party, she roamed the beach in a flattering Versace romper for a charity event. The former Beauty Pageant winner also showed up to the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14 looking incredible in a black see-through dress that let her legs peek out from underneath.

On Nov. 8, Olivia also attended the unveiling for the Cointreau designer cocktail series, Celebrating The Art of the Mix in a red strapless mini dress with gold-colored sequins and a couple of months ago in Sept., Olivia continued her leggy trend when she received major attention in a gray mini skirt and blue silky blouse for the AOL Build Speaker Series.

Olivia’s leggy looks definitely help to bring out the best of her figure and allow her to make a lasting impression no matter where she goes. We can’t wait to see more in the future!