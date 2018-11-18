Kylie Jenner Teaches Stormi To Say ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ But It Comes Out As ‘Dada’ – & Travis Scott Is So Proud

Well, we know which parent Stormy likes best. Kylie Jenner tried to get her baby to plug Kylie Cosmetics, but all she could think about was her daddy, Travis Scott!

“Trying to teach her some new words,” Kylie Jenner, 21, said when captioning a Nov. 18 Instagram video. Kylie attempted to get her 9-month-old baby, Stormi Webster, to say “Kylie Cosmetics.” What followed was some of the cutest baby gibberish you will hear all day, but Kylie tried again. On the second time, Stormi ended up saying “Da Da,” surprising the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. It seems that Travis Scott, 24, heard someone call his name, as he said (per Comments By Celebs), “Da Da. I’m otw back momma.”

How adorable! Making your kid unwittingly say silly things is a time-honored tradition of any parent, and one can’t fault Kylie for trying to get her baby to promote her makeup line when Stormi was playing with one of the line’s palettes. Stormi’s practically an associate creative director at this point, right? The Kylie Cosmetics weather collection was inspired by Kylie’s first daughter, as she revealed in a Feb. 2018 Instagram video. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy,” Kylie said. “Right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it.”

Around the same time Kylie uploaded the Stormi “Da Da” video, she also posted a picture of her holding her sweet baby girl. “Ugh i love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart,” she captioned the shot of the two of them laughing together. A day before that, she shared a handful of shots of Stormi cuddling her daddy, right as he was about to go perform. “only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.” Travis returned the love on stage, even going so far to call Kylie his “wife.”

Will Stormi be able to say “Kylie Cosmetics” in time for the brand’s third annual holiday collection? Kylie teased the forthcoming collection while dressing up like a snow bunny, complete with ski goggles and white ‘Its Faux Real’ cropped jacket. “Thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed. #November19th stay tuned on my stories for the reveal!” she said. Unless Stormi learns those words – “Kylie Cosmetics” – in twenty-four hours, her debut as the beauty line’s spokesbaby will have to wait until next year. In the meantime, we’ll just have to enjoy all the cute, adorable videos Kylie shares with her fans.