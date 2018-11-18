‘KUWTK’: Khloe Slams Tristan After His Cheating Scandal — He’s A ‘Piece Of Sh*t’

Khloe Kardashian experienced a whirlwind of emotions with Tristan’s cheating scandal and True’s birth on the Nov. 18 episode of ‘KUWTK.’ After Kim spoke out about Tristan’s scandal, Khloe finally went off about him!

Khloe Kardashian gives birth to True Thompson during the Nov. 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe sticks to her birthing plan and allows Tristan to be by her side. She says she’s “mature enough” to put her personal feelings aside for their baby.

Tristan holds Khloe’s hand throughout labor. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Malika Haqq are able to make it for the delivery. Kris Jenner delivers baby True and calls it a “once in a lifetime” experience. Tristan and Khloe kiss right after True is born. “They say girls change your life,” Tristan says while holding his newborn. Kourtney quips, “We can only pray.” The shade is so real!

Khloe tells her sisters that Tristan wants to talk about what went down. Their showdown isn’t filmed, but Kim reveals that tensions boiled over. “Overall, I think it was definitely necessary,” Kim says. Tristan’s still not on the family’s good side, though. Soon after the birth and the cheating scandal, Kim goes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and speaks out about the scandal. She calls Tristan’s cheating scandal “so f**ked up.” Afterwards, she calls Khloe to tell her what she said. For the first time since she was blindsided by Tristan’s betrayal, Khloe reveals how she feels. “It is f**ked up,” she says to Kim over the phone. “He’s a complete piece of sh*t.”

Later, Kim and Kourtney discuss everything that’s gone down. Kourtney admits that she doesn’t think Tristan is going to change, but Khloe has to make her own decisions. Tristan thinks Kim is trying to start drama by talking about him and Khloe’s personal life, and we all know that Tristan eventually blocks Kim on social media! Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!