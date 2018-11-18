Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Baby Photo & Fans Think She Looks Just Like Chicago West

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable baby pic of herself on Instagram on Nov. 18 and fans couldn’t resist comparing her to her 10-month-old daughter Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian, 38, took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to post a too-cute-for-words baby photo of herself and we had to do a double take considering she how much she resembled her 10-month-old daughter Chicago West! “Baby K,” Kim captioned the pic, which shows a gorgeous baby looking into the camera while outside on a blanket. Although Kim didn’t confirm the baby was her, many fans just assumed it was and with the same dark hair and facial features, it’s clear to see where Kim’s new bundle of joy gets some of her adorable looks from!

After Kim posted the throwback pic, it didn’t take long for fans to comment. “Look like Chi! So cute!,” one fan exclaimed. “Chi’s twin,” another wrote. In addition to little Chicago, some fans thought the pic looked like some of the other KarJenner members such as Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kris Jenner, 63. “Looks like Khloe,” one follower commented. “Nothing but Kris,” a different comment read.

Kim’s baby pic and the response it received definitely proved that all the Kardashians and Jenners have similar features of beauty! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star likes to share family pics whenever she can and they’re always a reminder of the how good looking everyone is! Kim was recently criticized on Nov. 12 when she was accused of photo shopping a pic she posted of her five-year-old daughter North West. Many followers thought she was trying to make North look skinnier in the photo, but Kim doesn’t let the trolls get her down. She continues to post beautiful pics of her family without hesitation and we love her for it!

Kim’s baby pic definitely looks like a mixture of her mom, siblings and kids! We can’t wait to see more in the near future!