Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Cutest Couple Pics: Twinning At The Gym & More

It’s been quite a year for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but they’ve defied the odds and have stuck it out as a couple. Look back at some of their cutest pics together here!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through a lot of ups and downs, but when their relationship is on good terms, they couldn’t be cuter together! Earlier this year, of course, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe on more than one occasion. To make matters worse, the news broke just days before she was set to give birth to the couples’s first child together. Things were very much in limbo for the pair for quite some time, but Khloe stuck it out with Tristan, and by summer, they were happily back together and living in California during his off-season.

Once they made it clear that they were reuniting, Khloe and Tristan weren’t shy about showing off their love. In August, the lovebirds went to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, and they were caught locking lips on more than one occasion during the trip. They’ve also been seen holding hands while heading to the gym and more. Rumors that there was trouble in paradise again surfaced when Khloe didn’t join Tristan in Cleveland for the start of the basketball season. However, she and the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, eventually did make it to Ohio once the season was underway.

Unfortunately, Khloe will have to live with Tristan’s cheating at the back of her mind forever — which is especially hard at the moment since that storyline is currently airing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Khloe gives birth on the upcoming Nov. 18 episode, but from the previews alone, it’s clear the scandal is weighing on her.

Check out Khloe and Tristan’s cutest couple photos in the gallery above as we wait to see this all play out!