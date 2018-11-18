Khloe Kardashian Laughs At Kim Threatening Tristan Thompson In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to admit that she thinks Kim Kardashian’s angry reaction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal was funny in the new episode of ‘KUWTK’.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is gearing up for the public to see her dramatic birth episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Nov. 18 and she took to her Instagram story to share some laughs about her 38-year-old sister Kim Kardashian‘s reaction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, which is featured on the episode. Khloe posted some short clips of the episode that show Kim comparing herself and 27-year-old Tristan to professional boxing competitors Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as she threatens to face him in a boxing match for what he did.

“I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao,” Kim says in the clip, referencing the two boxers’ big match in 2015. “The Fight of the Century. And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?” In another clip, Kim calms down a bit and admits she should wait about expressing her opinion to Tristan since Khloe was in labor about to give birth to baby True at the time. “As much as I wanna go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute,” Kim said. Khloe expressed her sense of humor and gratitude for Kim’s reaction on Instagram by adding a message and some laughing emoji faces to the clips. “Get him Keeks!,” she wrote alongside one clip. “Keeks I love you !!! I love getting to see moments that I missed in real time,” she wrote in another.

Although Khloe is laughing about the ordeal now, Tristan’s cheating scandal right before she gave birth definitely seemed to cause some stress during her labor. In another clip from the highly anticipated episode of KUTWK, Khloe can be seen talking and giving reasons why she chose not to deal with the scandal right away and instead, let Tristan be there on the day she delivered True back in April. “This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” she said in the clip. “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

The new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Nov. 18 on E! at 9/8c.