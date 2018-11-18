Jenelle Evan Supports David Eason For Wearing Confederate Flag Again & Fans Slam Her

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans was called out by fans on Nov. 18 after she wrote a supportive comment in response to David Eason’s controversial Instagram pics that show him flaunting a confederate flag.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, shocked fans when she took the time to cheer on her hubby David Eason, 30, after he posted hugely controversial Instagram pics of himself standing on top of the Grand Canyon holding up and wearing the confederate flag. “Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel,” David captioned his pics. It didn’t take long for Jenelle to respond. “Lmao you need to post that video,” she wrote in her response, indicating he filmed a video that may be similar to the pics.

Fans quickly called out Jenelle for her lighthearted words over such a sensitive topic. “how sick that you support a racist man,” one fan wrote. “Why wave a flag that represents hatred in 2018 ?,” another asked. Others expressed their disbelief in David’s actions. “yikes, I’m convinced this isn’t a real person, and everything he does and says is just a fake persona. But like why in your 30’s does someone act like this?,” one follower asked.

David is no stranger to controversy and Jenelle seems to stand by him no matter the situation. Although some fans seem to think he posts certain things to cause a reaction, it’s still highly upsetting for others. Despite the shocked reactions, this isn’t the first time the reality star made headlines for flaunting the confederate flag. Back in Oct. he took to Instagram to post a pic of himself wearing the flag along with a caption for his reasoning. “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation #RHEC,” his caption read.

It will be interesting to see what else David shares on his social media in the future. We know he’s not afraid to express his opinion even if many of his followers don’t agree!