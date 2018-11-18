Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Tease New Music Video With ‘Classic’ Holiday Dinner

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton teased an upcoming Christmas-themed music video with a screenshot of a huge holiday feast! See their bountiful meal right here!

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for some inspiration for what your dinner table should look like, might we direct your attention to the sweetest couple around, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Taking to Instagram, Gwen shared a pic of a candlelit “holiday” dinner, in which she’s wearing an apron and Blake stares lovingly at the incredible feast in front of them — which has turkey, a bunch of cakes, and a tiny Christmas tree. While this might be a screenshot from an upcoming Christmas duet featuring the two of them, to us, it’s just another sign of how incredible a couple they are. Check out their sweet pic together below!

After a report that Blake and Gwen are actively planning on using a surrogate, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that having a kid, by any means, is definitely on the table for them. “Gwen is madly in love with Blake and is open to doing anything to make him feel happy, complete and satisfied — that includes having a child via surrogacy,” our source said. “Gwen and Blake have discussed all avenues of growing their family, including adoption, surrogacy and even traditional pregnancy.”

However, even though he’d love to have kids with Gwen, Blake already feels like a father. “Blake would be open to have his own biological kids if it were to happen, and of course he would love to have a baby with Gwen because she’s his soulmate and the love of his life,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But, it’s not a driving force in his life and it’s not something that keeps him awake at night. He already feels like a dad to Gwen’s boys, and he’s there with them every day raising them.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Gwen and Blake! In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos together in our gallery above.