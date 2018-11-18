Gabrielle Union Cuddles Her Precious Baby While Explaining How To Pronounce Her Name, Kaavia James

Welcome to the world, Kaavia James. While basking in the bliss of motherhood, a ‘happy’ Gabrielle Union took a moment to explain how to say her beautiful daughter’s name.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” Gabrielle Union, 46, said when captioning a Nov. 17 Instagram post. Dwyane Wade’s better half had a huge smile on her face while cuddling her new child, Kaavia. Because it’s not the most common name, Gabrielle decided to instruct people on how to successfully say “Kaavia James,” before it became a problem. “@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”

Pooters! Okay, that alone is the cutest thing anyone is going to read all day. In addition to giving a phonics lesson and revealing the most adorable baby nickname ever, Gabrielle also explained why her daughter is called Kaavia James. “We wanted to include my family in her name so the ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.” So, her complete name is Kaavia James Union Wade. No hyphens needed. If that’s too much to remember, people can always just call her Pooters…at least, until she starts to understand what that means.

No matter how you spell it, Kaavia has brought a massive amount of love to DWade, 36, and Gabrielle. She took an adorable picture of her husband playing with their newborn’s toes, adding that “Cute dad x baby feet = Perfect Friday Night.” Considering how content and blissful DWade looked while snuggled in bed with his baby, who can argue against that math?

The happy couple announced the addition to their family on Nov. 7, revealing they decided to have a daughter through surrogate. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!” the new mother wrote. Shortly afterward, DWade revealed Kaavia’s name in his own way: by getting it tattooed on his body! “#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave,” he wrote. Well, now everyone knows how to correctly say it.