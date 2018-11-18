Ella Mai performed her his song ‘Boo’d Up’ on ‘SNL’! Watch her bring down the house here!

She absolutely slayed! Ella Mai made her SNL debut on Nov. 17, and she brought the heat with her performance. Wearing a boxing-themed outfit, she sang her song “Boo’d Up” and executed the song flawlessly. Seriously, she’s been one of the best musical guests of this season. In her soulful song, Ella sings, “Feelings, so deep in my feelings / No, this ain’t really like me / Can’t control my anxiety / Feeling, like I’m touching the ceiling / When I’m with you, I can’t breathe / Boy, you do something to me.” Watch her amazing performance below!

Previously, Lil Wayne brought down the house in an incredibly moving performance on last week’s SNL. Not only did he perform “Can’t Be Broken,” he invited Halsey to sing the song’s stirring chorus. In the song, Lil Wayne raps, “They can do all they can do but they can’t break unbreakable / They scared to face the truth because they hate the view / They taste the juice, I hope it make ’em puke, I’m breakin’ loose / Should I throw up the deuce or should I wave the deuce?”

However, not all of the musical guests have been well received this season. Kanye West drew some major criticism for his performance of “I Love It,” and not necessarily for his vocals. The rap icon questionably decided to dress up like a Perrier bottle — or rather, a Perri-Ye bottle. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos from this season in our gallery above.