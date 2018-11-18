Diddy Breaks Silence Following Kim Porter’s Tragic Death: ‘We Were More Than Soulmates’

In the wake of Kim Porter’s tragic and sudden passing, Diddy was heartbroken over the loss of the mother of three of his children, saying, ‘I miss you so much.’

Kim Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15. For thirteen years, the 47-year-old model/actress was the love of Diddy’s life. Though their relationship was full of makeups and breakups, they found love and started a family together. So, when Diddy, 49, spoke for the first time since his ex’s death, it was full of pain and sadness for a life taken far too soon.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” Diddy captioned an old video of him with Porter. “Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

“Diddy has remained close with Kim all of these years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He cared about her tremendously and sad and shocked is an understatement for how he’s feeling. Making sure his kids are Ok through all of this is his top concern. He’s so heartbroken and devastated over this. His relationship with Kim was different than any of his other exes. They shared a very special connection and bond.”

Kim and Diddy began dating in 1994, and over the next thirteen years, they would welcome a trio of children into the world — son Christian Combs, in 1998 and twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila in 2006 – before ultimately breaking up in 2007. After all the drama of dating the Bad Boy icon, Kim left Diddy in a dramatic way. She reportedly waited until he was out of town before she packed up the house and took the cars. “Because there was no other way [to do it.]” she told Essence magazine in 2009. “You think he would have let me walk out the door? He wouldn’t have wanted me to go.”

“But I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn’t breaking up with him for two weeks-or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything — twins and all- it means I’m out! [Diddy’s] an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, ‘Babe, I’m leaving’ was not gonna do it,” she added. “I left because at this point in my life I want something different for myself. I invested ten years, I have children, and I’ve always stood by him. But now it’s time for me and what I want to do for Kim.”

In addition to the children that she had with Diddy, Kim had a son – Star’s Quincy Taylor Brown, 27, — from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure! (aka Alberty Brown III, 50). Kim reportedly was suffering flu-like symptoms – possibly pneumonia – for weeks before her passing, but her cause of death remains unknown (audio dispatches indicates she suffered from a cardiac arrest.) She reportedly contacted her doctor a day before she was found dead, complaining that her condition hadn’t improved.