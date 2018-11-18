Chrissy Teigen Bonds With Melora Hardin AKA Jan Levinson Over ‘The Office’ – See Epic Tweets

Cue up the ‘that’s what she said’ jokes. As Chrissy Teigen was watching her favorite episode of ‘The Office,’ Melora Hardin – AKA JAN – tweeted at her and Chrissy’s reaction was incredible!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, was having a bit of a bad night on Nov. 17. She wasn’t feeling that great to her period, Luna, 2, was asleep and husband John Legend, 39, was busy performing. Plus, she had “no ice cream and if I order it I have to answer the door,” she tweeted. What’s a woman to do? Why, put on old episodes of The Office, of course. Chrissy, who is a huge fan of the show, put on her favorite episode (per Mashable) “Dinner Party.” After tweeting a picture of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) with a hilarious quote — “I need to just SMELL ALL MY CANDLES” – Chrissy suddenly freaked out. Why? Because JAN replied to her!

“Omg! Glad you’re enjoying this episode!” Melora tweeted. Chrissy’s reaction was adorable. First, she tweeted “that one night, you made everything alright, melora. I love you so much,” which is a subtle in-joke for fans of The Office. However, after holding her cool for so long, Chrissy decided to fangirl out like any of us would. “OHHHHHHHHHHHHG MY GOD I AM FAAAAAA REAKING DKXJJSJSIDJDHSUSHHSIDNDDHH” and it seemed that this bonding did the trick. “PERIOD: NEUTRALIZED.”

Chrissy’s love of “Dinner Party” is well known. “Best episode of all time. Not only of The Office but all of television,” she said in an Aug. 2018 video. “ ’Dinner Party’ at Michael and Jan’s.” The episode shows Michael and Jan invite their coworkers – Jim (John Krasinski) Pam (Jenna Fischer) Angela (Angela Martin) Andy (Ed Helms) Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and his plus one – over for a meal and a revealing look into Michael and Jan’s relationship.

I need to just SMELL ALL MY CANDLES pic.twitter.com/xvuqRbFNaS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2018

OHHHHHHHHHHHHG MY GOD I AM FAAAAAA REAKING DKXJJSJSIDJDHSUSHHSIDNDDHH https://t.co/fW9JuvbDi3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2018

So, can we get Chrissy a role in The Office reboot? While an actual revival hasn’t been talked about, the subject came up during the Nov. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Steve Carell was hosting and during his opening monologue, his former castmates – Ed Helms, Jenna Fisher and Ellie Kemper – all came out to beg for him to reboot the series. “I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve!” the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star said. Pam got NSFW when she showed up, saying, “Steve, don’t be a dick. Do the reboot.” Even his wife and two kids appeared, saying that he should go back to work on The Office because…they just don’t need him around the house anymore. Hey, if The Office is coming back, Dunder Mifflin better find a job for Chrissy Teigen.