Cardi B Poses Topless In Front Of A Stripper Pole — Watch Her Nearly Bare It All Here

Check out those abs! Cardi B is no stranger to showing off her amazing body, but her latest video she shared with her followers proves just how much work she’s done to get into incredible shape following her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, the rapper used one hand to cover her breasts while she was wearing only underwear. Oh, and the Boomeranged video? It’s right in front of a stripper pole, so perhaps Cardi is boning up on her pole dancing skills! Watch the video of her almost displaying everything below!

This NSFW video comes just days after Cardi opened up about how she’s sad that she’s been losing weight after the birth of her daughter Kulture. “It’s really been depressing me and making me sad, losing weight,” she told her fans on Instagram. “My titties are saggy. I don’t have a problem with them, but I want to gain weight.”

We reported earlier how Cardi is so excited to lavish Kulture with so many gifts for her first Christmas. “Cardi couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Christmas and the holidays with Kulture this year,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cardi even started buying presents several months ago and is so excited to spoil Kulture on Christmas morning. She has been buying tons of holiday decorations for her house and can’t wait to see the look on Kulture’s face when she sees her presents on Christmas morning.

