‘Bachelor’ Stars Peter Kraus & Vanessa Grimaldi Spark Romance Rumors After Paint Night Date

‘The Bachelor’ stars Peter Kraus and Vanessa Grimaldi had fans questioning whether they’re more than friends when they spent the night painting together!

The Bachelorette‘s Peter Kraus, 33, sparked some serious romance rumors when he took to Instagram to share some pics and a video of him spending time with fellow Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi, 31, at a paint class. The hunky reality star called the event “paint night” and seemed very comfortably and friendly around Vanessa as the two were all smiles during the occasion. “Get invited out to paint night, get hated on for trying too hard😂🙄 #hatorade,” Peter playfully captioned a pic that showed him with Vanessa and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Taylor Nolan, 25, who also joined them for the painting festivities. In the pics, Vanessa and Taylor can be seen holding up their pantings while teasingly covering Peter’s painting as he stands between them. The trio seemed to be touring the city of Seattle as they all took to their social media accounts to share various footage and pics.

Fans of Peter didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts about the possibility of him dating Vanessa and many were thrilled! “Peter and Vanessa 🙌🏼😍yes!,” one fan wrote. “U two… look good together. ♥️,” another commented. “I hope you’re dating Peter Kraus,” a different fan expressed to Vanessa on her social media page.

Although it’s definitely possible that Peter and Vanessa are just friends, the love of them coupling up is clearly there! As most Bachelor fans know, Vanessa made headlines for being engaged to the show’s star Nick Viall, 38, for nine months before calling it quits. Peter dated The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay, 33, on the show back in 2017. Since we’ve seen both of the stars go through tough public breakups, we agree with the fans that it would be amazing if they turned to each other for love.

Only time will tell if Vanessa and Peter are an item but regardless, we’re glad to see them finding joy in each other’s company!