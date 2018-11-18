See Pic
Angelina Jolie All Smiles While Out With Her Kids As Custody Battle With Brad Rages On

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her kids to a skating rink after a day at the Cambodian Festival. Angelina looks happy as she walks inside the building with her kids amid the ongoing custody battle between her and Brad Pitt.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie spends the day at the Combodia Town film festival in Long Beach. The actress and humanitarian was in good spirits, smiling broadly as she posed with festival participants. Jolie's oldest child, Maddox, is from Cambodia. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and son Maddox spend some quality time shopping at Fred Segal over in West Hollywood. The two were spotted walking away with ice cream in their hands. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Angelina Jolie was seen smiling ear to ear while out with her children! Check out the latest pics of her family outing here!

Custody battle? What custody battle? Angelina Jolie stepped out with her kids Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox on Nov. 18, and she seemed to be in a great mood. Not only that, but the Maleficent actress and her kids were also taking their dog for a walk through Los Feliz. Wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and wide brimmed hat, she looked like she was in great spirits. Check out the pics of Angelina looking beyond happy with her kids right here!

We reported earlier how despite their ongoing legal battle, Angelina may actually invite her ex Brad to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day… She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.”

On top of that, Angelina also feels like she’s been demonized by fans in her custody war with Brad. “Angelina feels like she’s being unfairly villainized in this divorce,” a source close to the actresstold HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All she wants is to be a good mom,” the insider explains. “She’s doing what she feels is the best for her kids and people are passing judgment and acting like she’s the bad guy.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Angelina and Brad. In the meantime, check out all of Angelina’s latest pics since her split from Brad in our gallery above.