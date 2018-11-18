Angelina Jolie All Smiles While Out With Her Kids As Custody Battle With Brad Rages On

Angelina Jolie was seen smiling ear to ear while out with her children! Check out the latest pics of her family outing here!

Custody battle? What custody battle? Angelina Jolie stepped out with her kids Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox on Nov. 18, and she seemed to be in a great mood. Not only that, but the Maleficent actress and her kids were also taking their dog for a walk through Los Feliz. Wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and wide brimmed hat, she looked like she was in great spirits. Check out the pics of Angelina looking beyond happy with her kids right here!

We reported earlier how despite their ongoing legal battle, Angelina may actually invite her ex Brad to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day… She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.”

On top of that, Angelina also feels like she’s been demonized by fans in her custody war with Brad. “Angelina feels like she’s being unfairly villainized in this divorce,” a source close to the actresstold HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All she wants is to be a good mom,” the insider explains. “She’s doing what she feels is the best for her kids and people are passing judgment and acting like she’s the bad guy.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Angelina and Brad. In the meantime, check out all of Angelina’s latest pics since her split from Brad in our gallery above.