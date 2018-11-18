‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: 1 Young Stars Is Sent Home Another Round Of Adorable Dances

This week’s episode of ‘DWTS: Juniors’ was all about the youngsters revealing what THEY want to give thanks for. Unfortunately, one still went home at the end of the inspiring evening. Here’s a recap!

First to dance on the Nov. 18 episode of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors was Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, who are mentored by Brandon Armstrong. After adorably revealing why she’s so thankful for her family, Ariana danced a Salsa to “Pintame,” which scored 9s across the board from judges Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon. A total of 27 — not a bad way to kick off the night at all!

Mandla Morris and his partner, Brightyn Brems, who are mentored by Cheryl Burke, were up next. He thanked his famous dad Stevie Wonder, who was onstage with the duo playing his hit “Isn’t She Lovely” during their Foxtrot. Again, all three judges scored the dance with 9s for a total of 27. Up next was Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson. They danced a Jazz to “Jai Ho,” dedicated to Akash’s family, and scored 8s from Mandy and Val and a 7 from Adam — 23 total.

Following Akash and Kamri was Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, mentored by Rylee’s big sister, Lindsay Arnold. Miles thanked his family, along with Rylee and Arnold, with a Foxtrot to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Mandy and Val gave the dance 9s, while Adam pulled out an 8 paddle, for a total of 26.

Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten, went next. Sky dedicated her dance to her parents and brother, and watching her and her brother declare their love for one another was too cute for words! The pair danced a Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” and earned 10s from Adam and Mandy, along with a 9 from Val, for a total of 29. And these were Sky’s first 10s of the season — yay!

Obviously, that was a tough act to follow, but it was up to Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko, to do so. Mackenzie gave thanks to her sister, Maddie Ziegler, who actually joined the pair onstage during their Samba to “Cheap Thrills.” Of course, this was fitting, since Maddie starred in the music video for that song! Mackenzie scored 9s from all three judges for a 27 total.

As always, one star had to go home at the end of the episode, and this week, it was Akash and Kamri. With their lower scores, it wasn’t all that surprising, and Akash went out with his head held high. So sweet!