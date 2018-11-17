Priyanka Chopra Supports Nick Jonas On 13-Year Anniversary Of Diabetes Diagnosis

‘Everything about you is special,’ Priyanka Chopra told her soon-to-be husband, Nick Jonas, as he celebrated the 13-year anniversary of his diabetes diagnosis. See her sweet message, here!

Believe it or not, Nick Jonas, 26, has now been living with type 1 diabetes for over a decade. The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 16 — the 13-year anniversary of his diagnosis — to both reflect on his health journey and show how far he’s come over the last several years. While sharing a side-by-side photo of himself just a few weeks after getting diagnosed in 2005 (when he was 13), with him looking healthy as an adult, Nick wrote, “13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.”

“On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way,” he continued. And one of those loved ones that he’s referring to is none other than his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra. Proof of the 36-year-old actress’ support for Nick was displayed In a sweet comment she left on his image. “Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes,” she wrote. Isn’t that sweet? We’re swooning!

Furthermore, Nick also gave some hope to his fans who might be going through a similar situation, saying, “Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”

