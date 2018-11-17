Olivia Culpo’s Legs Look Miles Long In Tiny Versace Romper After Confirming Split With Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo was a sight for sore eyes when she stepped out wearing a revealing Versace romper for a charity event in South Beach, FL on Nov. 16.

Olivia Culpo, 26, turned many heads on Nov. 16 when she was seen flaunting her amazing body, including her incredible long legs, in a tiny red, white and black Versace romper at a charity event in South Beach, FL. The gorgeous model also wore black heel boots as she walked outside across the sand and waved to onlookers. Olivia was attending the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit soccer event which was held in association with CACP Sports and benefiting the popular Best Buddies charity.

In addition to Olivia, the event brought out other popular celebs such as actor Ryan Phillippe and many Sports Illustrated models, including Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio and Robin Holzkenand. There were also quite a lot of athletes in attendance, including NFL stars Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Rashad Jennings as well as LA Galaxy’s Landon Donovan.

Olivia had a romance with her own athlete up until recently. The brunette beauty was dating NFL star Danny Amendola, 33, on and off since 2016 up until recently. She confirmed her split from Danny during a red carpet interview at the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 15 after he was seen getting cozy with another lady in Miami just two weeks prior. Despite her new single life, Olivia has fun plans with her family for the upcoming holiday season. She told Entertainment Tonight that she will be returning home to Rhode Island after the Sports Illustrated charity event and keeping a busy work schedule. “I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving,” she said in response to a question that asked what her plans were. “Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.”

We’re glad Olivia’s keeping busy during what we’re sure is a tough transition. We can’t wait to see her in her upcoming projects!