Melania Trump Thinks She’s ‘Unfairly Singled Out’ For $174K On Toronto Hotel Expense

Melania Trump feels demonized by the press after news of her $174,000 hotel room stay in Toronto. A source close to the first lady told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she feels ‘singled out.’

Melania Trump spent an exorbitant $174,000 in one day at a Toronto hotel last year. A source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she feels that the criticism she’s receiving is extremely unfair. “Melania is catching all this heat for her recent trip expenses, and she believes it’s just yet another example of how she is unfairly singled out and bullied by the mainstream media,” a source told us. “To read some of the news items and opinion pieces, you would think that Melania is responsible for booking the trips herself, as she’s the one coming under fire and being held up as an example of excessive spending. Melania has nothing to do with the ins and outs of her travel arrangements though, aside from discussing with her advisers which hotels would be the best option for her while she is working. Aside from that though, everything is handled by a specialized team.” It’s worth noting that “additional costs for the advance team added up to $18,000,” according to Quartz.

Despite the recent reports, Melania feels like the full amount is not her doing alone. “Also, many of the headlines on these news items seem to imply the cost relates to just Melania’s expenses alone, which is obviously ludicrous,” our source went on to say. “There’s a whole security team involved, both before Melania travels, and during any trips she takes. Melania carries out all of her work-related duties very conscientiously, and she certainly doesn’t indulge in any lavish spending of any kind, but she’s still the main focus of these stories and the implication is that she is somehow to blame for the overall cost.”

Melania feels, just like her recent trip abroad, that she’s been unduly skewered by the media. “Once again, it’s another example of how unfairly Melania is treated by many of the major press outlets, who seem to go out of their way to try and create a scandal when there really is none,” our source added. “You can’t help noticing how differently all the other First Ladies were treated by the main stream media, and it’s clear Melania is unfairly held under a microscope and her every move analyzed.”