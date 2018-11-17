Lisa Vanderpump ‘Obligated’ To Film At Least One More ‘RHOBH’ Scene & She’s Dreading It

Lisa Vanderpump has to shoot one more scene for this season of ‘RHOBH’ & she is not looking forward to it, a source close to Lisa told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Lisa Vanderpump‘s future on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still up in the air, but she’s not finished with the season’s filming yet. A source close to Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that although Lisa has one more schedule day of shooting, she’s “not looking forward” to it. “Lisa is undecided as to her future right now even though her team has been telling people that she plans to quit Housewives after this season,” our source told us. “Lisa is obligated for one more shoot day this season and is not looking forward to filming her last day, but knows she needs to do it and finish fulfilling her obligations.”

When it comes down to it, Lisa has yet to let all the network execs over at Bravo know if she’ll be up for another season. “She hasn’t let the network know one way or the other if she is in or out after this season, but regardless, there are no discussions about anything past this season on anybody’s end right now,” our source went on to say. “The other ladies have to shoot over the next couple of weeks and are excited to shoot with one another, but filming for all is about to wrap.”

Recently, Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that filming this current season has been very difficult for her. “Well, I’m going to be on this season. But, was it a difficult season for me? Yes. It was a difficult year for me, personally as well,” she divulged to us at the Dogs Gala. “I’m in the ‘Housewives’! It’s not like I’m not in it. I’m definitely in it — Maybe just not as much as I should be.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Lisa! In the meantime, check out all of her latest pics in our gallery above.