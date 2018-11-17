Cardi B & More Celebs Showing Off Toned Abs In Edgy PVC & Leather Crop Tops

Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and more gorgeous celebs have rocked the style of a leather crop top and looked amazing while doing it. Here are some of our favorite pics of the flattering fashion trend here!

The leather crop top is in style and let’s face it, many celebs have used it to flaunt their amazing toned abs on many occasions! From Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, these ladies donned some of the most fashionable looks when it comes to the incredible trend and they’ve left lasting impressions. We’re taking a look back at some of our favorite celebs posing in leather crop tops and it’s quite the eye candy! Whether they wore brightly-colored tops or eye-catching metallic tops, they all definitely got major attention!

Cardi reminded us how quickly she got back into shape after having daughter Kulture just four months ago when she went out in a metallic bronze leather crop top that showed off her flat stomach and matching pants that hugged her figure in all the right ways. Kylie took a mirror selfie in her red leather crop top and matching pants and let’s just say she was truly a sight to see!

Brunette beauty Priyanka Chopra strutted her stuff in a black leather crop top with matching black and gold pants and Kourtney Kardashian wore a similar black leather crop top with her own black pants. Tinashe looked radiant in her metallic gold crop top and matching skirt while Bella Hadid was seen on an outing in a tight black crop top with leather pants that hugged her curves. With all these gorgeous ladies rocking the leather crop top fashion choice, we have a feeling it will be around for many years to come and we’re fine with that!