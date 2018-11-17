Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Plunging Top & Sofia Richie Rocks Sheer Mini At Same Gala

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads when she stepped out looking sexy for a friendly night in Los Angeles with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Nov. 16.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, proved that she has no bitter feelings about ex Scott Disick, 35, and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, when she joined the lovebirds for a night out in Los Angeles on Nov. 16. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked gorgeous for the outing when she wore a tan sleeveless top without a bra underneath and black stylish pants. Scott went casual for the outing in a white t-shirt underneath a jacket and pants and Sofia looked stylish in a brown sleeveless dress. Kourtney, who has casually dated actor Luka Sabbat, 20, since her split from Younes Bendjima, 25, in the summer, was also joined by sis Kim Kardashian, 38, who looked equally as fabulous in a silver outfit at the Street Dreams Gala in West Hollywood on the same night.

In addition to Scott, Sofia and Kim, Kourtney was joined by BFF Larsa Pippen, 44, who made headlines when she recently filed for divorce from her basketball player husband Scottie Pippen, 53. Kourtney’s outing with Scott and Sofia wasn’t too much of a surprise considering she already met up with them for dinner back on Nov. 4. The brunette beauty has seemed to be make more of an effort to get to know Scott’s lady ever since the relationship has gotten more serious.

Kourtney joining Scott and Sofia as a couple, may be a bit of a relief for Sofia considering she reportedly was worried whenever Scott and Kourtney would spend time alone together on vacations, like their recent one in Bali, with their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. It seems the model is now more included than ever with Scott and his life and now that Kourtney clearly approves, it’s bound to only get better from here!

We love seeing friendly exes get along with new significant others! Kourtney’s outing with Scott and Sofia definitely proves her maturity in the situation!