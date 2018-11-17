Why Khloe’s Sacrificing Thanksgiving With The Kardashians To Be With Tristan

Despite the fact that Tristan Thompson publicly humiliated Khloe Kardashian when he cheated on her just a few months ago, she has decided to spend Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland.

“Khloe [Kardashian] has decided to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan [Thompson] because despite everything, she still loves him and has not given up yet on their relationship,” a source close to Khloe, 34, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Plus, “due to Tristan’s busy NBA schedule and work commitments during Thanksgiving week, he is stuck in Cleveland. So Khloe has agreed to sacrifice going home to California to be with the rest of her family. That way, at least Tristan, she and True can all be together. She is thankful for the baby they made together and wants to celebrate True’s first holidays together even though Khloe still really misses being surrounded by the rest of her family, too.”

While you may be surprised to hear that Khloe would sacrifice a holiday with her family to spend it with a man who very publicly cheated on her — a claim that was first reported by TMZ — we can’t say we’re too shocked ourselves. Another insider recently told us, EXCLUSIVELY, that the ongoing California wildfires made Khloe realize what’s truly important in life. And for her, that’s family. Believe it or not, she’s even considering having a second baby with the NBA player, 27. So spending Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan doesn’t seem too far-fetched at all.

“Khloe wants more kids and there was a time when she had major doubts about her future with Tristan. But after lots of long talks between the two, and after an extremely traumatic week, all that has changed,” a source told us earlier this week. Perhaps spending Thanksgiving together will help Khloe and Tristan further heal their broken relationship. And then, they can get to business making that second baby!