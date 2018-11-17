Kendall Jenner Shows Off Impossibly Tiny Waist For New Adidas Campaign – See Her Flat Abs

My my my — Kendall Jenner is giving her sisters a run for their money in the fitness department! Take a look at this new pic of Kenny showing off her amazing abs!

Kendall Jenner has a body that many people only dream of having — at least, that’s how we particularly feel. And the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put it on display — yet again — when she posted a hot new pic from a new Adidas campaign on Nov. 17. “It’s here /// @OliviaOblanc x @adidasOriginals #adidasOriginalsbyOliviaOblanc #createdwithadidas #adidas_Ambassador,” Kendall captioned the sexy shot of her baring her abs under blue fluorescent lights, while promoting Olivia Oblanc’s new partnership with the athletic brand.

Kendall is actually promoting Olivia Oblanc’s new gender-fluid capsule for Adidas Originals. The 15-piece line debuted online and in stores TODAY, Nov. 17, which is likely why Kendall picked this morning to share her new photo. According to HollywoodLife‘s sister site, Footwear News, “The sportswear capsule boasts hoodies, cargo pants, jackets and three footwear silhouettes.” It’s an exciting collection and Kendall seems the perfect model to help launch it!

Doesn’t she look gorgeous modeling the long-sleeve collared crop top? Especially because she’s giving us a tease of her washboard abs! Someone needs to hook us up with Kendall’s diet and fitness regimen because we certainly don’t look like that! And we want to, that’s for sure.