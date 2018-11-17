G-Eazy: Is He Ready For A New Relationship After ‘Painful Breakup’ With Halsey?

Is G-Eazy looking for something serious after his split with Halsey? A source closet to the rapper told HL EXCLUSIVELY why he’s taking it slow.

G-Eazy is struggling in the aftermath of his split with Halsey. A source close to G-Eazy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while he misses what he had with Halsey, he’s trying to move on at this point — but is he looking for something serious? “G-Eazy is still missing Halsey like crazy, but he’s doing his best to move on since their painful breakup,” our source said. “It’s difficult for him seeing how incredible she’s doing, and how amazing she looks. But G-Eazy still cares about Halsey and a piece of him will always love her, so he just wants her to be happy.”

And G-Eazy knows full well that that might mean Halsey dating someone new. “G-Eazy knows Halsey can get any guy she wants, which makes moving on that much harder,” our source went on to say. “He is casually dating around and he’s certainly not ready to jump into a new relationship anytime soon. Right now, G-Eazy is just looking for a distraction to help heal his heart and adjust to life without Halsey.”

We reported earlier how Halsey feels galvanized after seeing pics of G-Eazy out and about with a mystery woman, later identified as Christina Roseann Ray. “While it does sting a bit, seeing the pictures of G-Eazy looking all loved up with that other girl have not crushed Halsey or made her want him back,” a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the total opposite and it’s just made her even more sure she wants to move on from him because it just really hits home the fact that he can never be alone.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding G-Eazy and Halsey. In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos in our gallery above!