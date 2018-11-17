Hailey Baldwin Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her & Justin Bieber’s Romantic PDA Pics

From changing her username to following a Selena Gomez fan account by accident, Hailey Baldwin has had quite a week on Instagram. That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Hailey Baldwin has been a busy bee(iber) on Instagram this week! The 21-year-old model shared some stunning pics, accidentally followed a Selena Gomez fan account, posted some sweet kissing photos with Justin Bieber, and fully embraced married life ALL in the past seven days. Clearly she’s earned the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Hailey started the week off right with two black-and-white photos of her and Justin engaging in some loving PDA on a boat. In one image, the couple are entangled while lying down together in their bathing suits. The second pic shows Hailey kissing her man from the same sleepy position. If that wasn’t cute enough already, she tagged the post, “My ❤️.”

Her posting then returned to its normal scheduled programming, i.e. she shared a couple modeling photos. One promoted a campaign with Adidas while another was taken for Chaos Sixty-Nine magazine’s latest issue.

Hailey then shared a photo of her posing in a Nicole Benisti puffer jacket and some seriously tight and sparkly black pants. Nothing too out of the ordinary for her, but the image made her husband feel some kind of way. Justin hopped into the comments section and wrote, “Ur just too much” followed by “U turn me on.” Tell us how you really feel, JB!

A bit of drama also went down this week when Hailey accidentally followed an Instagram account dedicated to Justin’s ex Selena. She realized her mistake though, and politely explained the situation to the Selena fan. She DMed the account, “hey followed u by accident so sorry!” Hey, it happens!

But one of the biggest developments on Hailey’s Instagram account this week has to do with her username. If you search “haileybaldwin” you will no longer be able to reach the model. Instead, you need to head over to “haileybieber.” Yes, the Drop the Mic emcee has officially changed her username after legally marrying the “No Brainer” hitmaker two months ago.