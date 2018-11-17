Fergie & Josh Duhamel Spotted Hugging 1 Year After Painful Breakup Of 8 Year Marriage

Exes Fergie and Josh Duhamel looked friendlier than ever when they shared a hug during an outing in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, three months after Josh split from former flame Eiza Gonzalez.

Fergie, 43, and ex Josh Duhamel, 46, may no longer be together but they are definitely still friends! The former couple met up for an outing in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 and they couldn’t help but embrace in a hug during their friendly exchange. The singer and actor, who separated a year ago after eight years of marriage, looked happy and relaxed as they walked along side each other in the sunny weather.

It’s a good thing Fergie and Josh can get along considering the parents share five-year-old son Axel together. Since the split, Fergie has been focusing on her career while Josh has seemed to move on romantically. He was linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez, 28, in Feb. 2018 for two months but they eventually stopped seeing each other. Their work schedules and different priorities were reasons for the split, according to sources. Josh also seemed to be missing Fergie, which could have also led to complications in the relationship. “After Josh and Fergie split, he wasn’t expecting to get involved with anyone so soon and, in the end, Josh didn’t have the same goals as Eiza,” one source told ET Online. “Josh and Fergie have been talking often. He has done everything to keep their parenting relationship intact, but he also misses her.”

Josh missing Fergie could definitely leave fans hoping for a reconciliation but even if that doesn’t happen, it’s good to know they can be amicable and appreciate each other with or without a romance. Josh proved he’s still got nothing but love for his ex when he defended her after she received a lot of criticism for singing what some thought was a not-so-great rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18. “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. “She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really.”

We’ll definitely update if we see this two out and about again in the future. It’s great to see them together again even if it’s just for a friendly outing!